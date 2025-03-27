Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Takes Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 120,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 4,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $26.83 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02.

Insider Activity

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $80,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,755,738.16. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $99,019.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,165. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 634,504 shares of company stock worth $18,935,530. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

