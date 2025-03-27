Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.27 and last traded at C$3.27, with a volume of 481426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.17.

CXB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.46.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 2.08.

Calibre Mining Corp is a multi-asset gold producer with a portfolio of exploration and development opportunities in Nicaragua. Its project includes Pavon Gold Project, Borosi Gold Project, IamGold and Santa Rita. The company has only one revenue stream, being the sale of refined gold from its operations in Nicaragua.

