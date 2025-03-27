Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target to C$158.00

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$162.00 to C$158.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HPS.A. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Hammond Power Solutions from C$160.00 to C$148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$170.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

TSE HPS.A opened at C$85.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. Hammond Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$73.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$160.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$118.46. The stock has a market cap of C$779.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

