Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 65841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Canadian Gold Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.66.
About Canadian Gold
Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Gold
- What is a support level?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.