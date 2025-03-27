Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 3,257.1% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cansortium stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 339,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,643. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

