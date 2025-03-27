CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives $31.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

CDNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get CareDx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CareDx

CareDx Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of CDNA opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. CareDx has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.95.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,239,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 802.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 556,230 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,243,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after buying an additional 428,864 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 30.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,503,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,947,000 after acquiring an additional 353,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the third quarter valued at about $10,873,000.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.