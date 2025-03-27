Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Down 95.3% in March

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cargotec Stock Performance
Shares of CYJBF remained flat at $83.59 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $83.59. Cargotec has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $83.59.
Cargotec Company Profile
