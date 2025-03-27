Caring Brands (CABR) to Raise $3 Million in IPO

Caring Brands (CABR) is planning to raise $3 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of March 31st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 800,000 shares at a price of $4.00 per share.

In the last year, Caring Brands generated $470,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $1.5 million. The company has a market cap of $56.3 million.

D. Boral Capital (ex-EF Hutton) and Dawson James served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Caring Brands provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a wellness consumer products company. Our OTC (over-the-counter) and cosmetic product pipeline includes hair loss treatments, eczema and psoriasis treatments, vitiligo solutions, a jellyfish sting protective suncare line, and women’s sexual wellness products.(Incorporated in Nevada) (Note: Caring Brands, Inc. is offering 750,000 shares at an assumed IPO price of $4.00 to raise $3.0 million, according to tis S-1 filing (the prospectus) dated March 20, 2025. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc., according to the prospectus.) “.

Caring Brands was founded in 2020 and has 4 employees. The company is located at 1061 E. Indiantown Rd Suite 110, Jupiter, FL 33477 and can be reached via phone at (561) 896-7616 or on the web at https://www.caringbrands.com/.

