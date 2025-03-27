Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Still a Buy?

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €69.90 ($75.16) and last traded at €69.00 ($74.19). 216,359 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.95 ($68.76).

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €57.25.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

