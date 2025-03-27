CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Down 82.3% in March

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the February 28th total of 49,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $148.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $33.72.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 120,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

