CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO) Trading Up 4.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $0.95. 435,535 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 373,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

CERo Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CERo Therapeutics stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,585,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224,021 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 172.00% of CERo Therapeutics worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERo Therapeutics Company Profile

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

