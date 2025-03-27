Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Trading Down 34.4% – What’s Next?

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 34.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Clean Coal Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of a patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a high energy, low polluting fuel. Its technology portfolio includes Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The company was founded on September 17, 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

