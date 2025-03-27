Clene’s (CLNN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Clene’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Clene in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Get Clene alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLNN

Clene Stock Performance

Shares of CLNN stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.27. Clene has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $9.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Clene had a negative return on equity of 1,106.30% and a negative net margin of 8,556.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clene will post -5.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clene by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Clene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clene

(Get Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.