CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the February 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CLP Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CLPHY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. 77,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CLP has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.

CLP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1621 dividend. This is a positive change from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

