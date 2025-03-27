CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the February 28th total of 873,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CMOC Group Trading Up 3.3 %

CMOC Group stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. CMOC Group has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

CMOC Group Company Profile

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, and refining of base and rare metals. It operates through Molybdenum, Tungsten and Related Products; Niobium, Phosphorus and Related Products; Copper, Cobalt and Related Products; Metal trading; and Others segments.

