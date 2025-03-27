Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.72.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $92.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 266,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,219,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

