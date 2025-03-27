Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the February 28th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Price Performance

CIBEY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. Commercial International Bank has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.0376 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

About Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

