Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0376 per share on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Trading Down 0.7 %

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. 1,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,758. Commercial International Bank has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

Get Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. alerts:

About Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.