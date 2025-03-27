Comparing VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Repsol and VAALCO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 0 4 0 1 2.40 VAALCO Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

VAALCO Energy has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.52%. Given VAALCO Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Repsol.

Dividends

Profitability

Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. VAALCO Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Repsol pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VAALCO Energy pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. VAALCO Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Repsol and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol 3.10% 11.40% 5.32% VAALCO Energy 17.93% 15.63% 8.72%

Volatility and Risk

Repsol has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repsol and VAALCO Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol $61.38 billion 0.25 $3.43 billion $1.54 8.62 VAALCO Energy $478.99 million 0.83 $60.35 million $0.55 7.01

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy. VAALCO Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repsol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Repsol on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels. Its Customer segment is involved in mobility; and sale of fuel products, electricity and gas, lubricants, and other specialties. The company's Low-Carbon Generation segment engages in the low-emissions electricity generation and renewable sources. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy projects, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products sale, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns 100% interest in the Eastern Desert, which contains West Gharib, West Bakr and North West Gharib merged concessions covering as area of approximately 45,067 acres, as well as Western Desert, which contains the South Ghazalat concession covering as area of approximately 7,340 acres located in Egypt. In addition, the company production and working interests in Cardium light oil and Mannville liquids-rich gas assets covering as area of 47,400 gross acres located near the north of Calgary, Alberta; and an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

