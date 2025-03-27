Computer Modelling Group (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Shares Up 1% – Here’s Why

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.58. 10,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 40,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

