Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Trading Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.28 and last traded at $77.60. 177,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,107,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised Core Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.16.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $595.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.50 million. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,044 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,609,000 after buying an additional 31,310 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Core Natural Resources by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,440 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 54.0% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 55.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

