Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Up 170.1% in March

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,800 shares, an increase of 170.1% from the February 28th total of 228,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CTMLF remained flat at $8.57 during trading hours on Thursday. Corporate Travel Management has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services in Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. . The company provides corporate travels, meetings and event travel management, resources travel, sports travel, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

