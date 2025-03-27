Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -545.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Coty by 116.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,901,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 10.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 569,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 55,581 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Coty by 199.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 45,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 30,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

