CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CPPGroup (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (32.07) (($0.41)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CPPGroup had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%.

CPPGroup Trading Down 1.8 %

CPPGroup stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 83.50 ($1.08). 2,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02. The firm has a market cap of £7.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 90.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.21. CPPGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 82 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.45).

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPP Group is a technology-driven assistance company that creates embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services that reduce disruption to everyday life for millions of people across the world, at the time and place they are needed. CPP Group is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.

