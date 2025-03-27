CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CPPGroup (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (32.07) (($0.41)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CPPGroup had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%.
CPPGroup Trading Down 1.8 %
CPPGroup stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 83.50 ($1.08). 2,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02. The firm has a market cap of £7.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 90.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.21. CPPGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 82 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.45).
CPPGroup Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CPPGroup
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.