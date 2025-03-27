Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Crawford United Price Performance

Shares of CRAWA stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080. The company has a market capitalization of $171.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Crawford United has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $48.60.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.46. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

