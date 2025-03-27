Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 88.08% and a return on equity of 262.62%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $14.98.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.92%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.86%.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.