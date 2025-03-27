CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Increases Dividend to GBX 11.50 Per Share

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 64.1% increase from CT Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $7.01. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CT Private Equity Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CT Private Equity Trust stock opened at GBX 466 ($6.00) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £334.08 million, a P/E ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 485.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 465.48. CT Private Equity Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 415 ($5.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 531.42 ($6.84).
About CT Private Equity Trust
