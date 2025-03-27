CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Increases Dividend to GBX 11.50 Per Share

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 64.1% increase from CT Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $7.01. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CT Private Equity Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CT Private Equity Trust stock opened at GBX 466 ($6.00) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £334.08 million, a P/E ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 485.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 465.48. CT Private Equity Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 415 ($5.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 531.42 ($6.84).

Get CT Private Equity Trust alerts:

About CT Private Equity Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Since its launch in 1999, the CT Private Equity Trust (“the Company”) has been offering access to the potential benefits of investment in unlisted companies – an opportunity set that typically lies beyond the reach of individual investors. An established and experienced team, with a continually expanding network, has successfully focused and continues to focus their efforts on building an appropriately diversified portfolio of high quality assets for the Company’s shareholders.

Receive News & Ratings for CT Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.