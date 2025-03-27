Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 1,084.4% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DNPLY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,041. Dai Nippon Printing has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.

About Dai Nippon Printing

(Get Free Report)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.