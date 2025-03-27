Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVMD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.80. Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 550 shares.

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Company Profile

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems.

