Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVMD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.80. Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 550 shares.
Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.
Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Company Profile
24/7 Kid Doc, Inc provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.