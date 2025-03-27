DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.52 and traded as high as $136.69. DBS Group shares last traded at $135.83, with a volume of 28,017 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

DBS Group Price Performance

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.8021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.64.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

