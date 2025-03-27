Delta Asset Management LLC TN Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,505,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,076,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,238 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 126,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 84,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 24,607 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHD opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

