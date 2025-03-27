Devon Energy (DVN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/26/2025 – Devon Energy was given a new $47.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating.

3/5/2025 – Devon Energy was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Trading.

2/24/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Devon Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

1/29/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DVN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.99. 3,110,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,486,918. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Get Devon Energy Co alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3,889.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.