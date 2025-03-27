Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) versus The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Financial Analysis

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A Digihost Technology -41.33% -36.00% -25.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The9 and Digihost Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $176.49 million 0.67 $2.82 million N/A N/A Digihost Technology $42.15 million 1.18 -$21.89 million ($0.54) -2.53

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The9 has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology.

0.5% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The9 and Digihost Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 0.00 Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digihost Technology has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.15%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than The9.

Volatility & Risk

The9 has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 5.68, suggesting that its stock price is 468% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About The9

The9 Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining business in China, Eastern Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

