Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Issues Earnings Results

Digitalbox (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (5.60) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Digitalbox had a negative net margin of 203.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.28%.

Digitalbox Stock Performance

LON DBOX traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The stock had a trading volume of 329,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,967. Digitalbox has a 52-week low of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 14.23. The stock has a market cap of £5.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.34.

Digitalbox Company Profile

Based in Bath, UK, Digitalbox is a ‘pure-play’ digital media business with the aim of profitable publishing at scale on mobile platforms.

Digitalbox operates the following trading brands, “Entertainment Daily”, “The Daily Mash”, “The Tab”, and “The Poke”. Entertainment Daily produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz and celebrity news.

