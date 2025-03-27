Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 443,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 476% from the previous session’s volume of 76,951 shares.The stock last traded at $41.70 and had previously closed at $41.62.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIP. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Verisail Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

