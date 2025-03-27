Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 443,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 476% from the previous session’s volume of 76,951 shares.The stock last traded at $41.70 and had previously closed at $41.62.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
