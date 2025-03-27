Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.24, Zacks reports. Direct Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.66% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. Direct Digital updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Direct Digital Stock Up 71.6 %

NASDAQ:DRCT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.33. 23,097,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,150. Direct Digital has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 6.61.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

