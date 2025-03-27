Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:EVAV) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:EVAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $19.73. 6,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 14,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22.

Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.0466 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares (EVAV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed electric and autonomous vehicles companies. EVAV was launched on Aug 11, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

