Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the February 28th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Dr. Martens Price Performance
Shares of DOCMF remained flat at $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.
Dr. Martens Company Profile
