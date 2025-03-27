Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the February 28th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

Shares of DOCMF remained flat at $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Dr. Martens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.