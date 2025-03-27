Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Dundee Price Performance

Dundee stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,154. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $141.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.52. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 36.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

