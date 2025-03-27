Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Dundee Price Performance
Dundee stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,154. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $141.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.52. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 36.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Dundee
