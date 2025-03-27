Easterly Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE DIS opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.04. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $181.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

