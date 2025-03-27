Ecommerce Stocks To Consider – March 24th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, GameStop, and BellRing Brands are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that primarily conduct business online by selling goods and services through digital platforms. These stocks can include companies ranging from online retailers and marketplaces to those providing the technology and logistics that support the online shopping ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,785,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,994,559. The stock has a market cap of $699.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,695. The company has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.07. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $15.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $989.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,838. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,038.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,077.01. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $874.98 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,612,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,416. GameStop has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.79 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

NYSE BRBR traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.59. The company had a trading volume of 623,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61.

