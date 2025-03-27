Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Announces Earnings Results

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 44.21% and a negative net margin of 34.92%.

Edap Tms Price Performance

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

