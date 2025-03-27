Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Short Interest Update

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Edible Garden Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EDBLW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 23,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,054. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Edible Garden has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12.
About Edible Garden
