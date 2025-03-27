Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Short Interest Update

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Edible Garden Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDBLW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 23,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,054. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Edible Garden has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

