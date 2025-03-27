EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Posts Earnings Results

EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.38 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. EKF Diagnostics had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 9.37%.

EKF Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of LON EKF traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 21.75 ($0.28). 3,806,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,946. The company has a market capitalization of £96.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. EKF Diagnostics has a 52-week low of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 33.80 ($0.44).

Insider Buying and Selling at EKF Diagnostics

In related news, insider Gavin T. Jones acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,162.48). Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF is an AIM-listed global diagnostics business focussed on:

● Point-of-Care analysers in the key areas of Hematology and Diabetes

● Life Sciences services provide specialist manufacture of enzymes and custom products for use in diagnostic, food and industrial applications.

EKF has headquarters in Penarth (near Cardiff) and operates five manufacturing sites across the US and Germany, selling into over 120 countries world-wide.

