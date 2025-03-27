EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.91 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 20.10 ($0.26). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 20.76 ($0.27), with a volume of 863,267 shares traded.

EKF Diagnostics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 1.38 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. EKF Diagnostics had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. Research analysts expect that EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 2.2987842 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

About EKF Diagnostics

In other EKF Diagnostics news, insider Gavin T. Jones acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,162.48). Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

EKF is an AIM-listed global diagnostics business focussed on:

● Point-of-Care analysers in the key areas of Hematology and Diabetes

● Life Sciences services provide specialist manufacture of enzymes and custom products for use in diagnostic, food and industrial applications.

EKF has headquarters in Penarth (near Cardiff) and operates five manufacturing sites across the US and Germany, selling into over 120 countries world-wide.

Further Reading

