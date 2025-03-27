Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,138,442,000 after buying an additional 784,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,974,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,482,045,000 after purchasing an additional 437,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,277,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 333,004 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,928,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015,375 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Starbucks by 100.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,476,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598,146 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.12.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.2 %

Starbucks stock opened at $97.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $99.47. The stock has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

