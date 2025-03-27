Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.88, but opened at $33.73. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 3,532 shares traded.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 544,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,360,000 after buying an additional 286,989 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,272,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,012,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 65,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 88,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

