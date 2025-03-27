Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 46804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

Empresaria Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.20. The company has a market cap of £11.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Empresaria Group Company Profile

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

