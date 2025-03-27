Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading 1.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $38.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Enterprise Products Partners traded as high as $34.28 and last traded at $34.20. Approximately 1,072,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,116,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EPD. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 395,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,988 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 470,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

