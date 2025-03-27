ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0864 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 171.7% increase from ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SIXS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015. ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24.

About ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF

The ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (SIXS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a portfolio of US small-caps with low beta and value characteristics, actively selected from the S&P 600. SIXS was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

